Easy Edibles: Four Ingredient Cannabis Frosting Recipe

PHOTO asife

Cooking with cannabis is a great way to enjoy the effects and benefits of marijuana. After years of decorating desserts with THC-free toppings because weed frosting doesn’t come in a can, I’m pleased to say those days can come to an end. Whether you need something to cover a cake, or just to dip pretzels in after the munchies show up, this super simple cannabis frosting recipe is versatile and done in minutes. (If you haven’t made cannabis-infused coconut oil before, here’s an easy step-by-step method)

Coco Vanilla Cream Cannabis Frosting Recipe

Ingredients:

2 ¾ cups confectioners sugar (plus a little extra)

½ cup of cannabis infused coconut oil, liquid but not hot

3 tbsp milk (plus a little extra)

2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in large mixing bowl. The coconut oil should be liquid, but not hot, as heat will have an undesired effect on the consistency of the frosting. You can melt the oil in the microwave by heating at 15-20 second intervals and stirring to help along the melting. Coconut oil turns from a solid to a liquid at around 76° F so it shouldn’t take very long. The level of coconut flavor depends on the kind of oil

You’ll need an electric mixer to achieve the right consistency — it’s definitely a kitchen gadget worth having. Fully submerge the mixers of the device into the ingredients before turning it on, a half-submerged mixer can equal a big mess as ganja frosting splatters all over the kitchen. Use the mixer on low/medium until the frosting is smooth and holding it’s shape. Depending on your preference, add a sprinkle of extra sugar to thicken the frosting or a few drops of milk to thin it.

Apply generously on cooled baked goods, or grab a spoonful straight away! Use a piping bag to spread the frosting, improvise by cutting the corner off a plastic gallon-size zip lock bag instead, or use a knife to spread. The great thing about a topping is you can use as much or as little as you’d like. Ganja treats are different for everyone because people’s bodies work differently, and can even differ from day to day depending on what you’ve already eaten, how much you’ve slept and where you are when the edibles kick in. Dosing of the frosting can certainly be adjusted depending on the desired psychoactive and/or medicinal effect and the tolerance of the muncher.

This recipe is also one that’s easy to experiment with. Food coloring can be mixed right in for colorful cakes (and I suggest green for obvious reasons). Adding sweetened shredded coconut will emphasize the tropical flavor, or dust with sprinkles or edible glitter for some extra flair. Make sure to sprinkle any solid toppings onto the frosting as soon as it is spread on the dessert, as the frosting will continue to solidify and the sprinkles won’t stick as well as time goes on. Because the coconut oil is sensitive to temperatures the consistency can be changed by slightly heating or cooling the frosting, so keep it around room temperature and adjust as needed. The possibilities for creating delicious desserts with this cannabis frosting recipe are endless—use your imagination and snack on.