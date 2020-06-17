High-Quality CBD Gifts for Dad This Father’s Day

PHOTO Papa and Barkley

For those with parents who are just coming around to the cannabis scene, check out these CBD offerings guaranteed to brighten up your dad’s face on Father’s Day.

Don’t let this Father’s Day go by without a little appreciation for the big guy. Far too often we skip recognizing the unsung hero of the family simply because we say to ourselves, “he is so hard to shop for” or “all he wants is us to be together.” Nothing takes the place of spending time with your loved ones, and since that will be more difficult this year than usual, be sure to show dad that you have his health in mind during this difficult time.

Here are five of our favorite CBD products perfect for the father figure in your world. Get him a gift that will let him know he is special and appreciated.

These remarkable peel-and-stick patches last for up to 12 hours and support the mind and body in many ways. This trio comes with a Pain Relief, Hangover and Nite Nite patch, each containing 15 mg of premium hemp extract. These mess-free, affordable patches are paired with high-quality botanicals for peak results.

2. Green Gorilla CBD Defense Capsules // $44.99 per bottle

In the era of COVID-19, we all need to boost our immune systems in order to stay healthy — especially fathers. Green Gorilla’s Immunity Defense capsules are all vegan and USDA certified organic. Taking 2-4 capsules a day is an easy add-on to any established supplement routine. These capsules are plant based, third-party lab tested, contain zero THC, and are made in the U.S.A.

Quick and convenient, Wildflower’s Cool Stick is a hassle-free way to scientifically cool and soothe any discomfort. Each stick has 300 mg of CO2-extracted CBD and is perfect for sore muscles, joints and back pain. The Wildflower mission is to connect people with the healing power of plants, and they also offer 100% satisfaction guarantee when gifting a new product.

4. Pure Kana AM CBD Capsules // $83 per bottle

Sometimes a little caffeine is all one needs to get through that morning work out or to kick start the work day. Pure Kana has formulated this product specifically to keep your energy up all day without any dips. Each capsule contains 15 mg of CBD and is infused with caffeine, as well as vitamins B1, B6 and B12. The capsules are certified organic and non-GMO, so they contain no pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. These are perfect for the dad who tries to fit too much into one day.

These drops are super effective and affordable — a perfect combo for these challenging times. Papa and Barkley blends hemp and coconut oil with all-natural ingredients from Colorado farms. Each 450 mg CBD bottle comes with a measured dropper for precise dosing. Their formula comes directly from the whole cannabis plant without added chemicals or solvents, leaving the oil with a rich earthly flavor.

TELL US, how are you celebrating Father’s Day?