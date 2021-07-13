Sponsored
Delta-8: A Beginner’s Guide to a Functional High
Delta-8 isn’t quite Delta-9, but it’s also not quite CBD. Delta Munchies explains why it’s perfectly in the middle.
While the cannabis industry continues to expand, we’re seeing new strains and cannabinoids being created and discovered at a dizzying pace –– and right now, the newest craze is Delta-8.
Since it’s relatively new, there are a lot of questions surrounding Delta-8. Delta Munchies created this Beginner’s Guide to a Functional High as a way to help people become well acquainted with Delta-8 and all of its wonderful attributes.
What Are Delta-8 and Delta-9?
Delta-8 and Delta-9 are both compounds of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in cannabis plants that gets you high. Delta-9 THC is the compound that we are most familiar with, as it’s the primary psychoactive compound in the plant. While Delta-8 is molecularly very similar, the difference lies in how it affects the user.
Delta-9 typically has pretty strong effects. It’s the most prevalent compound in the cannabis plant, the one that’s known to give you that stereotypical high, which can either be euphoric and relaxing with a side of the giggles and some munchies, or it can send you into a state of paranoia and anxiety or lethargy and couchlock. It can be a gamble depending on the strain, but it also depends entirely on the person. It’s important to remember that everybody reacts differently to THC.
Delta-8 is also a derivative of THC, but in comparison, it’s not as strong as Delta-9. Delta-8 gives you a similar experience to Delta-9, just without the notable adverse side effects. We like to think it’s more of a functional high.
Delta-8 vs. CBD
Delta-8 isn’t quite Delta-9, but it’s also not quite CBD. Delta Munchies describes Delta-8 as the love child of Delta-9 and CBD. It’s perfectly in the middle.
CBD doesn’t contain any psychoactive ingredients, so while it still delivers all of the wonderful benefits of the cannabis plant –– help with pain, anxiety, hunger, nausea, insomnia, and more –– it won’t get you high. It’s ideal for people who want (or need) to experience the benefits of cannabis but aren’t interested in the mind-altering effects.
While Delta-8 is similar to CBD in that it delivers many of the same positive effects, the difference lies in the fact that it still contains psychoactive ingredients.
Does Delta-8 Get You High?
Yes, it does! Delta-8 still contains psychoactive properties, just like Delta-9 — just not as heavy-duty.
Once again, THC (whether it’s Delta-8 or Delta-9) affects everybody differently, so think of it like this: For experienced smokers, Delta-8 may feel like a more robust version of CBD. But for more inexperienced smokers or those who may have a lower tolerance, it may feel like a less intense version of THC.
(Also, just a heads up: Yes, Delta-8 will show up on a drug test!)
Is Delta-8 Legal?
Like many areas in the cannabis industry (especially in America), this answer is constantly changing. For now, it’s mostly yes. As of 2021, it’s legal in most states in the U.S., except for Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Utah.
It initially became legal because of The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which made it possible to extract small amounts of Delta-8 THC from hemp plants.
While the government creates new laws and regulations as marijuana legalization continues to expand across the country, this answer can (and probably will) change again in the future.
Benefits of Delta-8
There are many benefits of Delta-8. Just like the rest of the cannabis plant, Delta-8 binds to the CB1 receptors in your brain, which can help with things like:
- Nausea
- Insomnia
- Anxiety
- Restlessness
- Negative mood
Delta-8 may also produce feelings of:
- Happiness
- Euphoria
- Relaxation
- Pain relief
- Increased focus
Delta-8 may deliver all of the same amazing properties that you’d find in Delta-9 THC or CBD. Again, the only difference is the type of high it gives you.
How to Take Delta-8
Since Delta-8 is relatively new in the cannabis scene, there aren’t quite as many ways to ingest Delta-8 as there are for Delta-9. But, don’t worry, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy Delta-8:
- Delta-8 Gummies
- Delta-8 Vapes
- Delta-8 Tinctures
- Delta-8 Flower
What sets these products apart from other companies is a higher standard for safety and quality. Delta Munchies’ products are safe, potent, clean and fully lab tested. Information and lab results can be found by scanning the QR codes on the side of their boxes. Delta Munchies is a firm believer that the THC products you’re using should be clean, safe and have undergone a full lab panel of testing and screening.
Delta-8 Provides a Functional High
It’s time that the cannabis industry becomes more inclusive to people of all skill levels when it comes to THC. CBD was a great introductory step for many people into the world of cannabinoids and their healing properties, but Delta-8 takes it one step further.
For people who want to get high but remain functional or want something with a little more kick than CBD, Delta-8 is here to handle all of that.