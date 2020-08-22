4 CBD-Centric Books for Your Alternative Reading List

PHOTO Taylor Kent for Cannabis Now

Although THC usually takes center stage when it comes to conversations about cannabis, CBD has been steadily gaining popularity over the last few years. The cannabinoid’s ability to help treat various symptoms without the high typically associated with consuming marijuana has given the compound an opportunity to become a go-to alternative treatment for people seeking relief for a variety of ailments.

Strains like AC/DC, Cannatonic, Harlequin and Charlotte’s Web have been lauded by their proponents for their ability to alleviate pain, decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression, reduce inflammation, ease nausea, and even treat epilepsy. CBD has also been shown to be helpful for treating pets like cats and dogs that suffer from similar issues.

Doing research and learning more about how to incorporate CBD into your lifestyle can be helpful, especially if you’re struggling with health problems and looking for an alternative to prescription medication. If you’re feeling like you need to brush up on your CBD knowledge or learn about it for the first time, these books will set you in the right direction. These reads might also be a good resource for someone in your life who could use some schooling on how you’re choosing to treat your condition and why.

Author Shira Adler used to be vehemently against the use of cannabis and even goes as far to describe herself as “a recovering formerly anti-pot parent.” But of course, Adler says things have changed now that she has grown to understand the healing power of CBD. This book is an educational look at all things CBD, from pop culture and politics to PTSD and ADHD. Though it’s written with parents in mind — it even includes a part about how to talk to your kids about CBD — this book is useful for anyone interested in a deeper understanding of the cannabinoid.

For those interested in a medically focused perspective on CBD, Eileen Konieczny lends her years of experience as a registered nurse and the expertise she gained therein to offer insight into CBD, alongside scientific studies, research and patient anecdotes. The book is an easy-to-understand guide that aims to give readers the confidence to make an informed decision on whether or not CBD is right for them.

If you’re into case studies and interviews with doctors, this practical guide to treating a variety of conditions will be useful. In this book, the authors delve into the differences between CBD products derived from industrial hemp or in a lab versus those made from using the whole plant. The book also gives readers an in-depth look at the endocannabinoid system and its many functions, including appetite, mood, immunity and pain response. It also offers insight into the many different forms CBD can be utilized in, from flower to oil to tincture.

In the United States, more than 115 people die every day after overdosing on drugs like fentanyl, heroin or oxycodone and in this book, author Klee Irwin posits that CBD could be the solution to this opioid epidemic. This book is a good read for people who are interested in deepening their understanding of the modern medical industry and how it can begin to reshape its treatment practices. It’s also a good resource for people who are looking for ways to articulate why they are beginning to step away from prescription pills, or why they stepped away from pharmaceuticals in the past and embraced the benefits of cannabis instead.

