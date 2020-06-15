When Your Partner Doesn’t Smoke…

PHOTO Kristen Angelo for Cannabis Now

For a true cannabis connoisseur, almost nothing sounds better than having a loving partner who you can share your most favorite thing with. Aside from always having a go-to person for a smoke sesh, the two of you get to compare notes about your favorite strains, geek out over new infused products and never have to worry about the other person judging you for doing something you enjoy. But, sometimes it doesn’t always work out that way. The way life works out, you may find yourself involved with someone who is anywhere from casually uninterested in cannabis to deeply critical about its use.

Kristen Bell recently made headlines when she admitted that she regularly smokes in front of her husband, Dax Shepard, who prefers not to partake for personal reasons. Luckily for the two of them, it’s a non-issue but for other couples, it can definitely create some friction unless you have some tips for keeping communication around it open and honest. It can be more than a bummer when your special person is weird or judgmental about smoking cannabis or eating edibles — it can actually be a deal breaker.

Before it gets that far, though, there are some things you can do to ease any potential tension. Educating your partner about cannabis is one of the most important things you can do. So many people misunderstand how useful cannabis can be for so many different people for many different reasons. Some people use it to help manage their pain, depression or anxiety while others incorporate it into their yoga practice, wellness routines and diets. Still, there are other people who just like chilling out, being social and enjoying a mental break. All reasons for use are valid and you should feel comfortable expressing where you fall on that spectrum.

You can also set some healthy boundaries that the both of you can work on together. For example, if smoke bothers your partner, you can agree not to smoke directly in front of them and use a vape or enjoy edibles instead. If their shady comments and subtle eyerolls whenever you pull out your paraphernalia for the third time that day get under your skin, talk to them about toning it down. You can also encourage them to do something that helps them unwind and chill out as well. Maybe they can stretch or meditate for 15 minutes while you smoke. Perhaps they can pour themselves a glass of wine and sip at their own leisure. Giving them something to do or an activity to keep them from getting bored while you smoke can help them from feeling like smoking takes away from your time together.

Still, with your best efforts, differences in lifestyle can be too much to handle for some relationships. It’s up to you whether or not you feel like breaking up over your partner’s attitude towards cannabis is worth it or not. On the surface it may seem like it’s just about cannabis but the real issue is whether or not your partner accepts you and your lifestyle as is. It’d be the same if you were vegan, agnostic or into longboarding — if your person can’t respect how you choose to live your life and makes you feel bad about it whether it’s intentional or not, then it’s probably best to part ways.

It’s okay if you have a partner that prefers not to use cannabis but just make sure that they are open to you being yourself, want you to feel comfortable doing something you enjoy and are willing to compromise if necessary.

TELL US, does your partner smoke cannabis?