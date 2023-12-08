Women of Influence: Elana Rose

PHOTO The Rose Group

Elana Rose brings her talents to some of the cannabis industry’s most recognized brands.

As co-founder and CEO of The Rose Group, a Los Angeles-based public relations firm that boasts large cannabis clients, Elana Rose has spent the past decade working with some of the industry’s leading companies, as well as brands ranging from spirits giant Moet & Chandon to creators of the kombucha category GT Living Foods. Rose brings her effervescent personality and the talents of her public relations team, led by Managing Director Darren Gold, to some of the cannabis industry’s most recognized brands including Select, Curaleaf, Stanley Brothers’ ReCreate, Neptune, Khiron and Fohse.

“As the founder of a female-owned public relations agency, I’ve always supported and mentored other women; one woman’s success can only help another woman’s.”

