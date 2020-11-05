Economics
How To Conserve Your Stash: 10 Steps To Save Money
From smoking to storing to recycling, here are 10 tips to make the most of your marijuana.
While conserving marijuana is always a high priority for dedicated tokers, now more than ever, cannabis users must find ways to make that expensive eighth stretch as far as it can.
1. Vape instead of smoking joints or blunts
Vaping will allow you to get just as high as a joint or a blunt with less than half of the weed, as vaporizers deliver your high in a much more efficient manner. A study by California NORML and MAPS found that the Volcano vaporizer converts 46 percent of available THC into vapor, while the average joint only converts less than 25 percent of THC.
With joints and blunts, most of the THC is lost into “sidestream smoke” up in the air, rather than being trapped in a device for your handy consumption. However, if you want to indulge in the act of smoking, you can still save weed by rolling a thinner joint or blunt. Besides, a study found that vaping may be safer for your lungs than smoking.
2. Corner the bowl
Smoking from bongs and bubblers fall second behind vaping in terms of efficiency. Hitting a bong can be even more efficient in conserving your weed if you try and light only a small portion of the bowl at a time, through the technique known as “cornering.” With less of the bowl lit at a given time, less of the weed’s THC will burn up with no one to inhale it.
3. Don’t rush the smoking process
Remember what your mother told you at the dinner table: If you rush through your food, you’ll eat more than you should and you’ll be uncomfortably full! Applying the same logic to smoking will help you save your weed. Take it slow and smoke one small bowl. Enjoy your high for 30 minutes or so before you decide whether or not you want more. You just might find you’re as high as you want to be.
4. Eat foods such as mangoes and dark chocolate to intensify the high
If you follow up your toke with a specific snack or two, the effects of the cannabinoids can be deepened to get you higher without needing to smoke more. Over-ripe mangoes, lemongrass and verbena possess large levels of myrcene, a terpene that is believed to help THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more efficiently. Dark chocolate will also extend your high by causing anandamide, the chemical the brain releases known as the “bliss molecule,” to take longer to break down. Tumeric, specifically its active ingredient curcumin, can also help intensify cannabis highs.
5. Use a grinder, collect your kief
Investing in a quality grinder will allow you to grind your bud into efficient little nugs, and will also help you collect the kief that falls off in the process. You can sprinkle the kief on top of your next bowl, but to be even more efficient, use your kief to make edibles. Try making cookies, spring rolls or candied ginger with the kief you save.
6. Handle your buds as little as possible
The more you touch your weed, either in admiration or during transportation, the more you knock off the trichomes dangling delicately on the outside of your nug. Avoid losing these precious resin morsels by handling the stem of a nug only.
7. Store in an airtight dark glass jar, not a plastic baggy
Heat, light and moisture are the biggest factors in causing your stash to deteriorate, and plastic bags do little to help. In fact, the plastic can stick to the trichomes and pull them off your stash. Instead, try to keep your buds in a dark glass jar in a cool, dry and dark place like a cabinet, basement or refrigerator.
8. Make edibles with your already vaped bud (AVB)
Another way vaporizers help conserve your stash is that they give it a second life. You can use the bud you have already vaped and make edibles with it. Try Cannabis Now’s recipes for AVB chocolate firecrackers or AVB pesto.
9. Save your trim
If you’re a home grower and you’ve harvested, don’t throw away the trimmings. Leaves and unformed nugs hold THC and terpenes that can be extracted. There are a multitude of ways to effectively extract THC from your trim, from butane systems to ice water extraction. Read more here: THC Extraction: How to Turn Trim to Profits.
10. Take a tolerance break
This is probably the hardest step to follow, but might provide you with the largest payoff in the end. First, a tolerance break will allow you to save money for a few weeks while you withhold from smoking. When you are finished with your tolerance break, you will be able to smoke less to achieve the same high — and you won’t need to burn through your stash as fast as you used to.
TELL US, how do you conserve your weed?
Craig
November 5, 2020 at 10:16 am
Another way is to mix your weed with CBD hemp flower which, not having the same legality issues (at least in the US), tends to be much cheaper than its THC laden cousin. Added bonus, it gives you a more relaxing and centered high. Some say CBD counteracts the effect of THC but that is not my experience. I just wanna chill most of the time anyways, I don’t need to have a psychedelic experience every time I smoke/vape.
Hugh Mungus
January 21, 2016 at 7:14 pm
I use the 5 gallon pickle jars from Sam’s Club (cleaned well and aired out) and refrigerate, like Bryan said, “you get that nice dank smell every time you crack the jar”!
K Wyatt
January 19, 2016 at 11:18 am
All sounds great. Now if only I knew where to get some around here. How about an article on how to find a dealer when you move somewhere new lol
Bryan
December 22, 2015 at 5:45 pm
Regarding #7 – baby food jars are perfect for this 😉
Another bonus of storing it in a jar is you get that nice dank smell every time you crack the jar.
greg
December 21, 2015 at 6:59 pm
I smoke one-hits only
Brad Wayne
December 21, 2015 at 11:18 am
How do I use a vaporizer and what kind do I need? Im considering buying seeds to grow my own.
Flash
December 21, 2015 at 12:30 pm
I reccomend the Arizer Solo for a new vaper. Can get them for around $100 new on ebay and other places these days. It’s portable and wireless and is my go to vape. There are plenty of videos out there on how to use it. Ha s a very small learning curve, but once you get it, it’s like riding a bike.
Jake
December 22, 2015 at 7:00 pm
Flash, can you teach me how to use the Solo? Had it for a few weeks but I never get high….. What am I doing wrong? I start around 2 usually for a full 12 session. Sometimes I bump it to 3 before it turns off. Then on 3 and bumped up to 4 for 8-10 min and if I feel there is still green left I bump it to 5 or 6. I was starting at 4 or 5, but I read somewhere someone suggested starting lower. My bud is not great…. But combustion gets me high with it, but not the Solo.? Any suggestions would be great!
Alex
December 23, 2015 at 5:15 pm
Test out different temperatures I use mine at 6 always get plenty of hard hits. Most I don’t even pack the whole bowl but yeah sounds like yiu just need to try hotter temperatures. Oh and also when you vape your bowl do it slow and take your time, the solo have some hitting resistance.
Billy
December 21, 2015 at 1:15 pm
Don’t waste time and money, get the Volcano Vaporizer can’t go wrong I just purchased a unit you will be very happy go with the hard mouthpiece Enjoy !!!!
Juan Valdez
December 21, 2015 at 3:04 pm
@Brad Wayne
There is a wide variety of vaporizers out there. Technically you can use the batteries from an E-Cig and just screw on a different tank or atomizer. I use whats called the Cloupor M4 tank on my regular E-cig battery.
Brisanon
December 21, 2015 at 7:09 pm
Use of vapes is really simple. They take the same ground up herbs you’d use in any other method, so no special prep is usually necessary. Just turn it on, set temp depending on unit and once it’s hot you inhale. As long as the temperature is right you’ll get a very nice vapor instead of smoke. The herbs will go brown but not burn, and as the article suggests you can re-purpose them for other things.
Everyone will have their own recommendations. Each vape should come with everything you need minus the herbs. The only thing you really have to narrow down is if you want something that’s stealthy/portable or not as well as your price range.
For handheld/portable ones I find the Magic Flight Launch Box to be a cheap and reliable entry unit. It comes with a lifetime warranty which covers accidental damage to the unit. I’ve also heard good things about he PAX vapes but couldn’t comment personally.
For at home/desk use I like Da Buddha as a mid range option that performs really well. If you’ve got the money I’ve heard a lot of good things about the volcano.