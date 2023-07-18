8 Fast Facts About Hemp

Photo by Leslie L.

Hemp History Week is an annual event that takes place in the United States from July 17 to 23. The week is dedicated to celebrating the history, uses, and potential of hemp, a versatile and sustainable crop.

Hemp has been cultivated for thousands of years for its fiber, oil and seeds. The hemp plant has a wide range of uses, including making paper, textiles, clothing, food, building materials and biofuel. Hemp is also a very sustainable crop, requiring less water and pesticides than other fiber crops.

In the United States, hemp was once a major crop. However, it was outlawed in the 1930s due to its association with marijuana. In recent years, there has been a growing movement to legalize hemp production. In 2018, the Farm Bill was passed, which legalized hemp production at the federal level.

This Hemp History Week, learn about the history and uses of hemp and celebrate the plant’s potential to help address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

We here at Cannabis Now are also big proponents of hemp. Here are a few quick facts to brush up your knowledge on this amazing plant.