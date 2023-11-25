Week in Review: Snoop Dogg Trolls With Smokeless Statement

PHOTO Sterling Munksgard

ICYMI: Catch up on the week’s latest news from across the cannabis spectrum.

In this week’s cannabis news round-up, Snoop Dogg’s shocking ‘giving up smoke’ announcement turns out to be a marketing ploy; Hawaii’s attorney general proposes a cannabis legalization bill.

PHOTO @snoopdogg/Instagram

Snoop Dogg’s Shocking Smokeless Announcement Turns Out to Be Clever Marketing Ploy

In a move that left fans and the cannabis industry stunned, Snoop Dogg recently made a brief but impactful statement about “giving up smoke.” However, the rapper has now unveiled the true purpose behind his earlier announcement—it was a brilliantly executed marketing strategy to spotlight his latest commercial venture.

On November 17, Doggfather took to his Instagram page to deliver some unexpected news—he was giving up “smoke.”

“After much contemplation and discussions with my family, I’ve made the decision to give up smoke,” disclosed the hip hop legend, known as Calvin Broadus in real life, to his 82.5 million Instagram followers. “Please respect my privacy during this time,” he added.

PHOTO @snoopdogg/Instagram

This announcement came as a shock to millions of fans and cannabis enthusiasts worldwide, considering Snoop’s long-standing affinity for cannabis and his bold claim of having smoked inside the White House.

However, on Monday past, Snoop revealed that his initial smokeless announcement had absolutely nothing to do with quitting cannabis and everything to do with his collaboration with Solo Stove, a Texas-based brand.

Teaming up with Solo Stove, Snoop announced via social media that he was embracing a smokeless experience with a fire pit bundle priced at $350.

“I thoroughly enjoy an outdoor fire, but the smoke was becoming unbearable,” he confessed. “Solo Stove has revolutionized the concept of fire by eliminating the smoke. They’ve changed the game and now I’m thrilled to share the warmth with my friends and family.”

PHOTO David Yu

Hawaii Attorney General Proposes Cannabis Legalization Bill

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has reportedly drafted a bill aimed at legalizing adult-use cannabis. Under this proposal, a task force, the Hawaii Cannabis Authority, would be established to oversee and regulate the cannabis industry. The authority’s responsibilities would encompass product testing, program enforcement, as well as the administration of social equity and health education programs mandated by the legislation to “create a structure that will allow the state to have legal recreational marijuana with as few problems as other states on the mainland have experienced,” Lopez said.

State Senator Jarrett Keohokalole (D), Chair of Consumer Protection, expressed his approval of the plan, considering it “the best version to date.”

Lopez’s proposal also includes a provision to provide state grants and support to currently illegal cannabis growers, aiding them in transitioning to a conventional retail model and facilitating compliance with regulations and taxation. The proposal aims to preserve the existing medical cannabis industry by refraining from imposing taxes on medical-only cannabis sales while introducing a 10% tax surcharge and a 4.25% excise tax on adult-use cannabis sales. Lopez emphasized that this aspect is “the most crucial” step policymakers can take to reduce the illicit cannabis market.

Previous attempts to legalize cannabis in the state had faced resistance from the attorney general’s office. However, Lopez’s proposal is slated for potential consideration by lawmakers during the upcoming session, commencing in January.

The Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City MO. PHOTO Johnmaxmena

Missouri Cannabis Sales Decline for Third Consecutive Month

Cannabis sales in Missouri have been on a downward trend since August, with October sales totaling $113.1 million, the lowest since the market launched in February. This figure comprises $95.5 million in adult use sales and $17.6 million in medical sales, according to data from the Department of Health and Senior Services. This marks the third consecutive month that sales have declined.

These figures represent a decrease from September sales, which were $117.8 million overall, with $93.2 million in adult use sales and $24.6 million in medical cannabis sales. The August sales figures were the highest on record at $119 million, but they have been steadily declining since then, a trend that’s likely due to a number of factors, including increased competition from the illicit market, higher taxes on legal cannabis and concerns about the quality of legal products.

Missouri collects taxes on both adult use and medical cannabis products. A 6% sales tax is applied to adult use products, while medical cannabis products are subject to a 4% sales tax. The majority of these taxes are allocated to veterans’ services, which has received nearly $40 million to date. A portion of the adult use sales tax also goes towards expungement expenses, resulting in the expungement of nearly 100,000 cannabis convictions so far.