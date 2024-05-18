Sponsored
Weedgets Maze-X Pipe Delivers Cooler, Smoother Hits
Finally, a new kind of pipe that Gen X and Millennials will love. Say goodbye to coughing with Weedgets pipes, and enjoy cooler, velvety, terpene-filled hits.
Smoking cannabis flower from a pipe is the preferred smoking method for many—especially if you fall in the Gen X (born 1965-1980) or Millennial (born 1981-1996) categories. If you’re between the ages of 28 and 59, chances are high that you’re first time smoking cannabis may have very likely been out of a friend’s glass pipe (if not an apple!). Odds are also high that lots of coughing was involved. Despite the uncomfortable wheezing and burning sensations associated with smoking out of such bowls, many still find comfort in the pipe and reach for it time and time again. Maybe it’s comfort, maybe it’s nostalgia. For some, smoking from a pipe is the only way to smoke—even if it comes with a burning throat and coughing.
But Michael Barenboym, a world-renowned medical-device engineer and designer, says it doesn’t have to be this way. Recognizing a need for an upgraded, healthier and smoother pipe-smoking experience, Barenboym invented the Weedgets pipe. This first of its kind weed pipe uses waterless smoke filtering and patented cough-less technology for cooler, velvety hits that deliver all the good stuff (hello, terpenes), and none of the bad. Since its introduction, the Weegets Maze-X Pipe quickly became known as “the Tesla of pipes.”
Science, Health and Wellness Are At The Core of Weedgets
The Weedgets Pipe is the latest innovation to come out of Barenboym’s storied career. Originally from the Soviet Union, Barenboym immigrated to the US in 1990. “My first mattress was pulled from someone’s curbside trash,” he recalls, unabashedly. With a fierce determination and deep love and gratitude for the opportunities available in the US, Barenboym would spend the next 30-plus years leading his engineering team in the development of many lifesaving technologies for the largest medical devices companies in the world. Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Boston Scientific, Thoratec, Pentax Medical, Syneron-Candela, Depuy Spine, Codman, Terumo Heart, MedLine, ConMed and AngioDynamics, among others, are some noteworthy brand names on Barenboym’s long list of clients.
Barenboym’s dedication to improving lives through his work is his calling. He holds over 100 patented technologies spanning artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment, cancer ablation devices, automated resuscitation machines, endoscopic and laparoscopy robotic systems, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, and congestive obstructive pulmonary devices, just to name a few.
While Barenboym’s transition from medical devices to cannabis smoking devices may at first seem unusual, it actually makes complete sense. He’s now working hard for you and other members of the cannabis smoking community to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience when it comes to health, safety and enjoyment.
The Tesla of Pipes: The Maze-X
The Maze X-Pipe lets you smoke weed your favorite way, but with an upgrade. As much as we’d love for times to stay the same and enjoy the more carefree days of our youth, we must take advantage of today’s technology. The Weedgets Pipe embraces classic weed pipe of the past while also tapping into the latest innovations in science and tech. The smoking experience is the same, but the internal technology moves the smoke in a way that cools the temperature down so it’s not harsh when you hit it.
This luxury pipe is hands down the healthiest way to inhale cannabis if you love smoking flower. The patented cough-less technology reduces smoke temperature while removing hot resin and tar to protect your throat and lungs. The pipe gets its name from the patented long maze path inside the device, which filters and cools the smoke down before it gets to you. While it is sleek and modern looking, there’s a lot more than meets the eye with this one!
The Weedgets Maze-X Pipe is so healthy in its delivery that it’s even endorsed by the American Cannabis Nurse Association (ACNA). Designed for short, gentle puffs, medical and adult-use cannabis smokers alike can enjoy this device. Beyond a commitment to protecting your lungs, Weedgets is also dedicated to preserving the natural health properties of the cannabis plant. You can expect to taste the terpenes and experience the benefits of the entourage effect when you smoke from a Weedgets pipe.
Now that you understand the health benefits of the Weedgets Maze-X cannabis pipe, let’s review some of the other features that make this luxury weed pipe truly stand out.
1. Durable Design: The main body of the Maze-X Pipe is composed of sturdy, aircraft-grade aluminum. You no longer need to worry about that glass bowl breaking. Use the Weedgets pipe and pass it around to friends without worry!
2. Medical-Grade Materials: A medical-grade silicone coil, which is of higher quality than food-grade silicone, is inside every Weedgets pipe. The chemically inactive material provides excellent heat resistance.
3. Removable, Borosilicate Glass Bowl: The bowl you’ll be placing your herb in holds about 0.5 grams and is removable for super easy cleaning. Say goodbye to the hassle of cleaning out old ash and residue once your bowl is cashed. The borosilicate glass can withstand extreme temperature changes without cracking or breaking, and it’s highly fire-resistant which means it’s difficult to burn.
Extra sets of glass bowls are also available for pre-packing if you’re going to be on the move. This gives you the option to easily swap the bowls out when traveling so you don’t have to spend any time cleaning at all. Why didn’t someone think of this sooner?
4. Style It Out With Add-Ons: Weedgets pipes feature many optional add-ons for a more personalized experience that fits your smoking preferences and personality. Besides the extra glass bowls, you can also choose from a variety of filters. The new nano crystalactivated charcoal filters enhance the filtration process for an evensmoother inhale. Simply plug it into the open end of the mouth tip and inhale like normal. Other add-ons to consider: a Sili Scoop weed loading and tamping tool, Glass Bowl Travel Case, Tic-Toke Filter Tips, Silicone Coil and Cap Kit.
While the Weedgets Maze-X may come at a higher price point ($99) than your run-of-the-mill head shop bowl, it’s one that will last. We also love that Weedgets offers replacement parts, so if you need to get a new cap, you can easily do so without buying a whole new device. No gimmicks here!
Simple But Powerful
The Weedgets mission is simple but powerful: Eliminate harsh smoke and protect lungs with more thorough filtering and more smoke cooling. Weedgets’ only focus is to make smoking safer and a lot more pleasant. Smooth inhales only from here on out!
Cannabis Now readers get a special 25% discount on the Maze-X Pipe. Discount is automatically applied at check out.