No-Till’s Next Battleground

A macro look at Snowtill's Forbidden Fruit

PHOTOS Kandid Kush

Enclosed within a small garage in Walnut Creek, California, rows of cannabis plants appear to be sleeping in the darkness. Joseph Snow uses a small, green-hued light to show me the grow setup inside. The plants have barely entered their first blushes of flowering, but the room is positively perfumed with uplifting fresh botanical bursts of cannabis. When Snow pulls off the fan leaves from some of the strains — Mirage, Gelato, GoTime — to view the leaves outside in better light, he encourages me to inspect the vibrant green hues and differencing jagged edges and leaf shapes. The base of each sugary fan leaf is already coated in resin and it’s wafting off fresh terps.

While modest in scale, this cannabis consultant’s grow has one thing about it that makes it very unique. Snow is cultivating indoor cannabis with a method of growing you’re far more likely to associate with an outdoor grow: no-till farming. Under the name Snowtill, he’s growing indoor cannabis in the same soil, year after year. In his homegrow setup, Snow’s using 4-feet-by-4-feet Grassroots fabric pots filled with soil, worms and a clover cover crop. After he harvests one pot, he leaves the stems and roots of the old plant in place and sows another cannabis plant by the old one’s side.

I didn’t know what to picture when I heard about the concept of a no-till indoor cannabis grow. After all, I thought, aren’t part of the benefits associated with improving the soil through not disturbing or tilling the earth created in symbiosis with other natural systems? What do the concepts of using cover crops and adding organic matter back to the soil have to do with growing inside, where cultivators often look to create their own optimal versions of the natural environment?

But Snow made it clear that for him, growing indoor cannabis with a no-till style represents the best levels of both indoor and outdoor growing styles. Most importantly, he says, it produces some of the terpiest, frostiest buds he’s ever grown.

“Literally the resin production, the terpene production is so much stronger growing this way and I can only think that that’s because we’re merging the plant’s evolutionary biology with maximum environmental control,” Snow says.

Growers using this blend of indoor and outdoor methodology are encouraging others and, because they are essentially creating a hybrid method for cultivating the world’s most favored flower, they are communicating with each other to learn the way forward. Regenerative cannabis farming is having a moment, and, as it turns out, creating a biodiverse soil teeming with life appeals to both outdoor and indoor growers.

The Living Soil Movement

Snow grew up in Israel and initially learned about the concept of “no-till indoor” through Mendo Dope, a pair of brothers who cultivate cannabis in Mendocino County and post grow videos and their own music on YouTube to millions of viewers worldwide.

Mendo Dope had taped a video of their visit to an indoor grow doing the no-till style, which piqued Snow’s interests. He had been learning about cannabis while getting a degree in psychology in Israel and had been inspired by the “super soil” mythology encouraged by Subcool, the cultivator behind TGA Seeds. Subcool, who passed away in February 2020, explained his optimal soil mix in a 2009 High Times article called “Subcool’s Super Soil Step by Step.” In the article, he says his soil mix, when blended with microbe-rich things such as bone meal, worm castings and bat guano, “leads to buds finishing with a smoother, fruitier flavor.”

“As with vegetables, a rich organic soil can bring out the best in cannabis,” Subcool wrote. “The plants aren’t green at harvest time, but rather purple, red, orange, even black — plus the resin content is heavier, and the terpenes always seem more pungent.”

Building “super soil” or “living soil” means using living organisms, such as worms, to create a nutrient-rich soil that can feed the plant without the need for unnatural additives.

The indoor no-till method combines the use of organic nutrient-rich living soil like Subcool was promoting a decade ago with the philosophy of natural farming outdoors that was popularized in the 1970s.

The One-Straw Revolution

“The One-Straw Revolution,” a book by Japanese farmer and philosopher Masanobu Fukuoka published in 1975, helps complete the picture behind the indoor no-till movement. The book promotes “do-nothing techniques,” sustainable practices that use the land to repair and replenish itself, including no-till farming.

Fukuoka’s book is one of Snow’s main inspirations, a list that also includes Mountain Organics, the alias of a cannabis grower who propagated the “no-till indoor” methodology on internet forums.

“I want people to understand [no-till indoor growing] because I think it will honestly make the world a better place if more people are adopting these types of cultivation methods for indoor cultivation,” Snow says.

He adds that, in a properly functioning no-till system, it’s actually easier for the indoor grower.

“It cuts out a lot of the work at the end of the day, too, because you have all these things working for you,” Snow says. “I don’t need to add any nutrition, I just use water the entire cycle — cycle after cycle after cycle in the same medium of soil without ever breaking up the soil, mixing it or using any techniques like that.”

(Strain: Crushed Berries)

Growing Great Ganja

If any of my original skepticism about indoor no-till cannabis remained, it disappeared when I tried some of the Snow’s pot. Buds from Snowtill are so frosty they’re almost unreal. Glassy and fragrant, a nug of Mirage has some of that ever-so-popular Tangie citrus, but with a fresh twist. Snowtill’s signature strain is GoTime, a cultivar which originated from a cannabis breeder called Jinxproof who took a Cheese x Sour Diesel cross named Norton and then crossed it with Jesus OG. Complete with a mix of citrus and fuel, GoTime is just about as dank as they come.

“We’re not here to say that we do it necessarily better than they do it outdoors, but there’s obviously some advantages and disadvantages with each method,” Snow says. “Some people say you get a better terpene profile in full-spectrum sunlight, I would say that you get a more resinous plant and a healthier plant to harvest by growing it indoors in a controlled setting.”

Ultimately, Snow sees indoor no-till growing as a way to bring the lessons of outdoor to an indoor environment. Inside, the grower can control the inputs the plant is receiving and minimize the amount of pests and contaminants that could influence a plant’s growth.

“Some of those things that naturally we don’t have outside, that we need to bring indoors — that is what indoor no-till is all about,” Snow says. “It’s trying to mimic that outdoor setting inside, but at the same time maintaining a superior level of control over the final product.”

TELL US, have you ever seen an indoor cannabis grow?