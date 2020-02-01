Photos courtesy of Kuida Skincare

Infused with CBDERM, the Kuida skincare line helps keep your skin protected and hydrated.

With its famed antioxidant, antiseborrheic, skin conditioning and protecting properties, CBD has taken the beauty and skincare category by storm. The global CBD skincare market size is expected to reach US 1.7 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Kuida is the first Colombian brand to successfully launch hemp-derived CBD products into the U.S. The line of products belong to Khiron Life Sciences Corp, a global cannabis company with core operations in Colombia.

What makes Kuida unique in the market is CBDERM, the company’s own formulation. Action. The active components and cannabis-derived CBD in CBDERM provides the skin with powerful antioxidants.

Available at Cannabis Now retail store in Los Angeles, the luxurious collection comprises of a hydrating fluid, night cream, face and body scrub and body mist.

Step Ø Fluid

When your skin is dehydrated, you can expect dryness, flakiness, roughness, irritation and cracking — all symptoms of prematurely aging. Using CBDERM synergy, Kuida Step Ø Fluid retains the water in the skin, providing deep hydration and improving your skin’s elasticity. The light texture of Step Ø Fluid means it’s not oily and has faster absorption. Plus, it’s fragrance-free. This is the perfect product to start and finish your day with the right amount of antioxidants and hydration.

Night Cream

CBDERM synergy helps Kuida’s night cream can help prevent the appearance of expression lines. This product can also help improve your skin’s elasticity and deliver deep hydration through water retention in the skin.

Face and Body Scrub

Using a body scrub regularly can help keep your skin looking vibrant and youthful. Kuida’s Face and Body Scrub uses peach nut seeds in this deliciously scented scrub to help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Its creamy base will help leave your skin feeling fresh and hydrated. Plus, you don’t need to rinse it off.

Relaxing Body Mist

After a long day, or if your skin is feeling stressed out, Kuida’s Relaxing Body Mist can help your skin to feel fresh. A combination of CBDERM synergy and aromatherapy effects are delivered in a fine mist, leaving you with a fresh feeling while taking care of your skin.

The Kuida skincare collection is available now at the Cannabis Now retail store, Los Angeles.

