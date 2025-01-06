Lamb's Bread. PHOTOS Erik Christiansen

As useful as it is beautiful, Higher: The Lore, Legends and Legacy of Cannabis is your visual companion for exploring the magic and facts of marijuana. Featuring a timeline on “the history of getting high,” exquisite plant anatomy illustrations, telling stories of the rise and spread of modern cannabis, and over 100 full-page strain photographs all worthy of a spot on the wall, Higher is one book you won’t want to let your friends borrow.

As author Dan Michaels so candidly puts it, the modern era of legalization is “a pothead’s dream.” Even so, the choices in this rapidly evolving market are often overwhelming—even for the longtime consumer. In his 2023 release of Higher: The Lore, Legends and Legacy of Cannabis, Michaels addresses the chaos by clearly and pragmatically organizing scientific facts with stories about cannabis culture. It cuts through the confusion, educating and reminding cannabis enthusiasts about the true magic of this plant. Armed with both facts and beauty, this important book engages the senses, asking readers to appreciate, respect and learn.

Acapulco Gold. PHOTO Erik Christiansen

Some might describe Higher as a coffee table book due to photographer Erik Christiansen’s stunning imagery. Christiansen is a pioneer of focus-stacked cannabis photography. Others may call it a handy field guide, as they aim to identify varying cultivars and their genetic makeups. Still, others will consider Higher a historical text covering cannabis’ modern-day evolution. It’s easy to thumb through the publication and gain snippets of information on different strains—from growing techniques to historical origins. At a not insignificant heft of 313-pages, Higher might be most aptly described as a textbook, well-deserving of a spot on a college 101 cannabis course syllabus.

While not unlike a field guide in its purpose, Higher is much more. Not only does the book cover cultivars and plant anatomy, but it also dives into origin stories, prohibition, breeding and consumption methods. Readers will learn how to judge the quality of their bud and how to store flower for the utmost freshness. With Michaels’ comprehensive cannabis overview and Christiansen’s inspiring photos, Higher is one book you’re sure to return time and time again.