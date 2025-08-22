Alpenglow Cannabis Village Lights Up Bozeman, Montana

PHOTO Alpenglow

The wait is over—this weekend Bozeman will once again host the Alpenglow Festival, now in its third year. For the first time, the festival expands to include the inaugural Alpenglow Cannabis Village, presented by Cannabis Now and Montana Green Pages. The event runs Friday and Saturday, August 22–23 at 726 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT, bringing two days of music, culture, and community connection.

“Good people deserve great nights, we are very excited for the next two days of festivities and music.” said Josh Perkins Co-Founder of Alpenglow Festival

Since its inception, the Alpenglow Festival has become one of Montana’s most anticipated cultural gatherings. Over the past three years, it has grown from a local celebration into a regional event that merges music, arts, and community engagement. In 2025, the festival is proud to host the first-ever Alpenglow Cannabis Village, a dedicated space to highlight cannabis advocacy, local brands, wellness, and education alongside the festivals live entertainment.

“This event is about more than cannabis—it’s about community,” said Eugenio Garcia, CEO of Cannabis Now. “We’re excited to showcase Montana culture, music, and wellness while spotlighting the role cannabis continues to play in our state’s future.”

The 2025 Alpenglow will feature a lineup of main stage artists from 4 PM – 10 PM, creating an atmosphere of celebration and togetherness. Each evening kicks off with a lively Cannabis Village Patio Party from 4 PM – 6 PM, offering DJ performances and cannabis activations.

“Lionheart is honored to be a part of Alpenglow and this first ever Cannabis Village. This event is a chance to celebrate with our incredible Montana community.” Said Christopher Fanuzzi the Founder and CEO of Lionheart Cannabis

Cannabis Village Highlights

• Scavenger Hunt with prizes, raffles, and giveaways

• Onsite opportunities to obtain a medical card

• Networking with Montana’s cannabis leaders, brands, and advocates

A Look Back: Cannabis in Montana and Across the Nation

Cannabis has a deep and evolving history in Montana. The state first legalized medical marijuana in 2004, becoming one of the early adopters in the Mountain West. Despite periods of regulatory challenges and legislative pushback, Montanans reaffirmed their support for cannabis, passing adult-use legalization in 2020. Today, Montana is home to a thriving cannabis economy that reflects both its independent spirit and agricultural roots.



Nationally, cannabis has transitioned from prohibition to a rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar industry. Once relegated to underground markets, cannabis is now embraced for both its medical applications and its cultural significance. With more than half of U.S. states legalizing some form of cannabis use, events like Alpenglow Cannabis Village highlight how far the movement has come—bringing together communities, entrepreneurs, and advocates to celebrate progress while continuing to push for reform and education.

Presented By

• Cannabis Now

• Montana Green Pages and Lionheart Cannabis

• Top Shelf Botanicals

• Sacred Sun Farms

• Moon Rocks

• Soultonix

• Honey Sour

• Natural Wellness

• 406 Glass & Vape

• Smokies

• Stokes

• Euphorian Wellness

Event Details

When: Friday & Saturday, August 22–23, 4 PM – 10 PM

Where: 726 N 7th Ave, Bozeman, MT

About Alpenglow Cannabis Village

The Alpenglow Festival is an annual Montana celebration of music, culture, and community that has grown steadily since its launch three years ago. In 2025, the festival will introduce the first-ever Alpenglow Cannabis Village as a new pillar of the event, designed to highlight the role of cannabis in Montana through music, wellness, education, and community engagement. By blending entertainment with advocacy, the Cannabis Village offers a space for both celebration and conversation. This inaugural Village marks the beginning of what will become an ongoing tradition within the Alpenglow Festival.

—

Media Contact:

[email protected]